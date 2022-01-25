Kings Point Capital Management Buys 6,891 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CSX by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 297,883 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CSX by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 219,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 157,049 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CSX by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,766,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,900,000 after buying an additional 3,546,472 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.98.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

