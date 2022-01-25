Kings Point Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 115.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,610,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of -186.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average of $101.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

