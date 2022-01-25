KeyCorp Cuts Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target to $10.00

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vtex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.66.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vtex has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Vtex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

