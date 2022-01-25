Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kemper were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 45.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KMPR stock opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

