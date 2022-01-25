Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.41

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Keep Network has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001089 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $252.23 million and $18.16 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 621,889,907 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.