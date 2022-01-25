KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KBCSY. UBS Group raised their price target on KBC Group from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cheuvreux raised KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KBC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target (down previously from €85.00 ($96.59)) on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised KBC Group to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.09.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.43. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $33.89 and a 1 year high of $49.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $2.0145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

