K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Raymond James

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s current price.

KNT has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.21.

Shares of KNT stock traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.12. 301,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.47. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 56.51.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

