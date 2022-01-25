JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Holdings Lifted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,469.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28.

