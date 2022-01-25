JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Price Target to 362.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 438.00 to 362.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Schibsted ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $431.00.

SBBTF opened at $51.75 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $51.75 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

