JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JOYY from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of YY stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.81. JOYY has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JOYY will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is -97.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in JOYY by 46.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,786,000 after buying an additional 1,162,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in JOYY by 38.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,692,000 after buying an additional 871,501 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JOYY by 101.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,699,000 after buying an additional 584,794 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in JOYY by 48.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,814,000 after buying an additional 570,232 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JOYY in the third quarter valued at $31,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

