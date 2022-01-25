Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 14.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 149.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,412 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VFC opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

