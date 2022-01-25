Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 6,720 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,139,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

