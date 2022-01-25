Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 4,194 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

