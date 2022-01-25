Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,634 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE DEO opened at $200.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.03. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $153.67 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.