Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $22,589,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 194,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 38,305 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26.

