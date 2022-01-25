Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.91.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.30 and a 200-day moving average of $167.35. The company has a market cap of $429.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

