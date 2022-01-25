Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $8.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GILD. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.80. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $607,701,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,608,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.