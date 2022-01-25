Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Aperam in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aperam’s FY2023 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Get Aperam alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aperam has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Aperam stock opened at $55.14 on Monday. Aperam has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $2.1059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.