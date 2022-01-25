Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JWLLF. raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$46.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.81.

OTCMKTS JWLLF opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $39.00.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

