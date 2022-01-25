J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 570 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 29.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 29.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 12.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $670,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.05. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day moving average is $95.60.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

