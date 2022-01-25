J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 2,019 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $258.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

