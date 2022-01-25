J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Shares of HON stock opened at $204.45 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.