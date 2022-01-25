iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $191.23

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $191.23 and last traded at $201.53, with a volume of 85763073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.99.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

