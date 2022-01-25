iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $270.09 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

