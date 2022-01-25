iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Holdings Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MXI opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $99.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.98.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

