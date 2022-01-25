iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,237. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.47 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

