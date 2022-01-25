iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,147,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,519,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 75,023 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 874,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,276,000 after purchasing an additional 127,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 477,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,647. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47.

