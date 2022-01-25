Ironwood Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.0% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 282,102 shares of company stock worth $79,466,715 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.04. 99,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,904,479. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.14. The firm has a market cap of $215.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

