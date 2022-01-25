Ironwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s makes up approximately 1.8% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.99. 73,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,393,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

