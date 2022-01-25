Ironwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 37,393 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 147.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDC stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. 225,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,187,673. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

