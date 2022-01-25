Ironwood Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of HWC stock traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $52.46. 3,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,323. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

