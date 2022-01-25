Ironwood Investment Management LLC Buys 992 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 473,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,708,305. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

