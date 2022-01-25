Ironwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.46. 574,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,211,496. The company has a market cap of $205.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

