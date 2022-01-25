Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Boosted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 694,664 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,814. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

