IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 22.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,542,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,855 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $369,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,540,000 after buying an additional 117,330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $722,634,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,442,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded down $6.56 on Tuesday, reaching $237.14. 7,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,278. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.37.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

