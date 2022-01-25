IQ.cash (IQ) Trading Down 14.9% This Week

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $36,300.71 and approximately $10,150.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.27 or 0.06640433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00056005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,102.88 or 1.00224423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00049205 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.