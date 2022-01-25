IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 36,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $153.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.76. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $142.12 and a 52 week high of $257.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

