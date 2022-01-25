IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.26. IPG Photonics posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after acquiring an additional 292,423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after acquiring an additional 254,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.79. 517,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,650. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $142.12 and a one year high of $257.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.54 and a 200 day moving average of $171.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

