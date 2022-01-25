ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
GSCCF opened at 0.52 on Monday. ioneer has a fifty-two week low of 0.21 and a fifty-two week high of 0.64.
ioneer Company Profile
