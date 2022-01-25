ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). ION Geophysical posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ION Geophysical.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

IO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 47,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,707. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ION Geophysical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ION Geophysical by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.