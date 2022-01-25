Investors Purchase High Volume of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Call Options (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,811 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,141% compared to the average volume of 549 call options.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. 162,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $161.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 244.80% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

MITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

In related news, Director Joseph Lamanna bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David N. Roberts acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.