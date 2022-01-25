Investors Buy High Volume of 10x Genomics Put Options (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,257 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,065% compared to the typical volume of 623 put options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

TXG stock opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.64 and its 200-day moving average is $155.95. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $52,081.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total transaction of $6,815,724.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,902 shares of company stock valued at $40,370,720. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

