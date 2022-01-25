Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 138,253 shares.The stock last traded at $330.63 and had previously closed at $338.31.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 646,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,309,000 after buying an additional 40,329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,687,000 after buying an additional 21,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 130,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after buying an additional 85,890 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 112,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

