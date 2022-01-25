Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.80.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

