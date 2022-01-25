Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,496,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 14.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 46,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,913. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

