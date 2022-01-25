Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.90.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $525.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.63. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.33 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

