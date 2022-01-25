Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,640 ($76.09) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ITRK. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,604 ($89.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($74.88) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,569.83 ($75.15).

Shares of LON ITRK traded down GBX 88 ($1.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,196 ($70.10). The company had a trading volume of 102,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 4,724 ($63.73) and a one year high of GBX 6,306 ($85.08). The firm has a market cap of £8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,508.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,351.49.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

