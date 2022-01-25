International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.70) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 220 ($2.97) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.90) to GBX 200 ($2.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.29) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.63) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.56) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 204.58 ($2.76).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 149.26 ($2.01) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £7.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 160.67. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

