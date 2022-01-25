International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

NYSE:IBM traded up $4.15 on Tuesday, reaching $132.97. The stock had a trading volume of 384,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,822. The company has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.39. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

