Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.45.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.10. The company had a trading volume of 197,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,089. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.73. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $58.29 and a 12-month high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.25.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $56,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

